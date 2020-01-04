Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $30.39. 1,929,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,680. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 880,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,281,000 after acquiring an additional 123,680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 42.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

