Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at $108,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 1,012,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

