Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.83.
TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $90.58. 2,506,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,397. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33.
In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.
