Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $90.58. 2,506,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,397. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.33.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 53.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 433.1% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 144.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 55.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.