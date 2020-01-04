Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 998,174 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,887 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 593,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 45,040,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,809,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.