Brokerages Set $61.67 Price Target for FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $61.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FSBW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $279.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,750. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $804,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FS Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in FS Bancorp by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in FS Bancorp by 693.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

