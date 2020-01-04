Zacks: McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $86.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned McGrath RentCorp an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,466,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $954,289. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 363,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 300,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,104. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.59.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

