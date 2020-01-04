Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. 234,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.