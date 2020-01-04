Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.28.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. 1,143,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,535. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. Comerica has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after acquiring an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,926,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,387 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

