Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $1,010.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $890.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $800.00 to $970.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $815.03.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock traded up $6.94 on Friday, reaching $865.13. 422,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,726. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $441.28 and a 1 year high of $870.94. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $813.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $20,728,176.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 470,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,037,000 after acquiring an additional 470,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after buying an additional 61,380 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 68,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,890,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,238,000 after buying an additional 33,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.