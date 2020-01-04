Zacks Investment Research Lowers CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A substantial portion of CenterPoint Energy’s operations are located along the gulf coast of the U.S., a high-risk area with strong hurricane activity. This exposes the company’s utility plants to damage and expenditures associated with storm-related restoration. In spite of having general liability and property insurance, insurance coverage may not cover all expenses incurred by the company. Moreover, high debt levels increase the company’s vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. Shares of CenterPoint Energy have underperformed the industry. However, CenterPoint Energy is investing substantially to expand its operations to meet increasing utility demand. To this end, the company is currently focused on improving infrastructure and reliability.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,651. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $203,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

