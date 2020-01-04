Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company with producing properties mainly in the continental U.S. Cabot have lost 24.3% over the past year, underperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas U.S Exploration and Production industry, which has decreased 19.7% over the same period. Being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles. The company has cut its annual production growth guidance to 17% from 20% previously. At the same time, it raised full-year 2019 capex view at the mid-point to $810 million, from a prior view of $800 million. Struggling with lawsuits & denied a water permit, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline Company is likely to be delayed substantially or cancelled. Considering these factors, Cabot is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.52.

Shares of NYSE:COG traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,309,054. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 60,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

