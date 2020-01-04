Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Capri in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Capri from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.54.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.38. 1,873,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,331. Capri has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Capri by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.