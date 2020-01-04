California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. California Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. 5,862,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,609. California Resources has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in California Resources by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in California Resources by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in California Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

