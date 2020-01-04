Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CULP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 54,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13. Culp has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Culp’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Culp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Culp in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Culp by 88.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Culp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

