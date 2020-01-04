Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) to Hold

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE NMFC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.79. 450,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,522. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky acquired 355,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $4,703,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,740,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,314,950.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert Hamwee acquired 22,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.28 per share, with a total value of $757,519.44. Insiders acquired 428,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,145,059 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 959.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 451,449 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 111.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 232,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 51.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. 32.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

