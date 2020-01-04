Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

NEXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Nextdecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of Nextdecade stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 15,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,636. Nextdecade has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $733.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nextdecade by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdecade by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nextdecade by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

