Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Sell

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 13,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The company has a market capitalization of $245.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,500.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.