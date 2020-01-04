MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $76.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,552. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 7,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $597,057.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $36,612,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $22,724,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 215,238 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $13,431,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $12,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

