Zacks Investment Research Upgrades New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) to “Hold”

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Get New Age Beverages alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBEV. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of NBEV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,437. New Age Beverages has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 279.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 928,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 164.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Age Beverages (NBEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Beverages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Beverages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.