Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 207,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 261.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 195.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

