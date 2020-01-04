BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BGCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

BGC Partners stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,188,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,513. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.44.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,565,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,410 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in BGC Partners by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 165,874 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 68.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,562,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,592,000 after buying an additional 1,449,619 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BGC Partners by 299.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 278,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

