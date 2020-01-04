Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.45

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.45 and last traded at $46.45, with a volume of 33374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.07 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 11.92%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,116 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $263,660.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,348 shares of company stock worth $791,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 445.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Pentair by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in Pentair by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

