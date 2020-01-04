Zacks Investment Research Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCPC. BidaskClub downgraded Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright restated a positive rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.67.

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.12. Balchem has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.