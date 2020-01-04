Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

Get Amarin alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRN. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Amarin from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of Amarin stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,889,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,962. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72 and a beta of 1.05. Amarin has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Insiders sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 23,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.