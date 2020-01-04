Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boxlight Corporation is an educational technology development company. It offers interactive educational products which consist of software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. Boxlight Corporation is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia. “

Get Boxlight alerts:

BOXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boxlight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Boxlight stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 5.28. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 93.01% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 242,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boxlight (BOXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.