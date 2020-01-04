Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVID. BidaskClub cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Avid Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 229,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $360.32 million, a PE ratio of 70.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Avid Technology had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $93.46 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Avid Technology by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5,623.9% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 62,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

