Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

AQMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aqua Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS remained flat at $$0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 816,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.33.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 879.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 231,206 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 1,769,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 513,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aqua Metals (AQMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.