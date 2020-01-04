Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIRG. ValuEngine lowered Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Airgain from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. William Blair lowered Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airgain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 35,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,266. Airgain has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Airgain had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airgain will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 17.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

