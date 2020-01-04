Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

ADVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

