Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on T-cell receptor platform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is based in Abingdon, United Kingdom. “

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,694. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $125.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 119.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 875,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.