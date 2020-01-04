ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACIW. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,164. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 37.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 6.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.