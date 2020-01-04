Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $330.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $257.92.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,190,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,210,122. Apple has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,321.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 339.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

