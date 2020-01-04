Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.92.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.92 on Friday, reaching $297.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,190,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,210,122. The firm has a market cap of $1,321.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.76. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $300.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,088.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock valued at $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $1,668,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of Apple by 26.4% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 3,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

