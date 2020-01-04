PCHAIN Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. PCHAIN has a market cap of $1.62 million and $222,590.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.65 or 0.05899774 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029631 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035916 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,926,833 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

