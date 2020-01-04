Ark (ARK) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Ark has a total market cap of $17.04 million and approximately $495,863.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Cryptomate and OKEx. During the last week, Ark has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,572,644 coins and its circulating supply is 117,258,382 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptomate, Upbit, COSS, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, OKEx, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

