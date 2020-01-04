Civitas (CIV) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $119,705.00 and $6.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,354,229 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

