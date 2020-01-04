Zacks: Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sculptor Capital Management an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of SCU stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 237,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $25.49.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 87.04% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $93.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $42,348.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at $392,207.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $3,489,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $5,262,000. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $3,116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $1,022,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $678,000. Institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

