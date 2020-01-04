Zacks: Brokerages Set $24.00 Price Target for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 94 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 13,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,174. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy A. Zepeda sold 5,656 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $103,617.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $30,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $289,618. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

