Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.33

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and traded as low as $62.32. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 402,907 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $60.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5128 dividend. This is a boost from Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 375.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

