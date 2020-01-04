DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.02

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $11.88. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 302 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. 7.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

