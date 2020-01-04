Premier Investments (ASX:PMV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.46

Shares of Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $18.75. Premier Investments shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 145,390 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$17.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24.

Premier Investments Company Profile (ASX:PMV)

Premier Investments Limited operates various specialty retail fashion chains in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. It operates through Retail and Investment segments. The company offers casual wear, women's wear, and non-apparel products. It has a portfolio of retail brands consisting of Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Jacqui E, Portmans, Dotti, Peter Alexander, and Smiggle.

