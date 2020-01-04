Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blue River Resources Ltd (CVE:BXR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2022500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $959,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Cambodia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 100% interests in the Mazama copper deposit located in Okanogan County, Washington State; and the Castel copper project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.33
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.33
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.02
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.02
Premier Investments Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.46
Premier Investments Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.46
Blue River Resources Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01
Blue River Resources Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01
Le Chateau Trading Up 77.8%
Le Chateau Trading Up 77.8%
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Hits New 52-Week High at $27.57
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Hits New 52-Week High at $27.57


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report