Le Chateau (CVE:CTU) Trading Up 77.8%

Le Chateau Inc. (CVE:CTU) was up 77.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 101,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 51,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,533.65, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Le Chateau (CVE:CTU)

Le Château Inc operates as a specialty retailer. The company researches, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and footwear for women and men. As of December 21, 2018, it operated a network of 143 prime locations under the Le Château brand in Canada, as well as an e-commerce platform in Canada and the United States.

