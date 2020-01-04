Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.57

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.57 and last traded at $27.54, with a volume of 16042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,170,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 467,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 74,411 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

