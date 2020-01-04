Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.00

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.17, with a volume of 256776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYNH. ValuEngine cut Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after purchasing an additional 172,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,657,000 after buying an additional 415,522 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 41.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after buying an additional 426,193 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in Syneos Health by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 816,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,698,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

