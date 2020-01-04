iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $212.17

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $212.17 and last traded at $212.17, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day moving average is $196.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1443 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKE. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKE)

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

