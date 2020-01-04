Nike (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.21

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.21 and last traded at $102.21, with a volume of 541375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.80.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,520. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Nike by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Nike by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Nike by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

