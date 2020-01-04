Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.75

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 23703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,734,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

