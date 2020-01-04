Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.84

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.84 and last traded at $43.84, with a volume of 14695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $536,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

