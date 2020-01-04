Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.30

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.30 and last traded at $156.30, with a volume of 2315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.44.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.6831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.